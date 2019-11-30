Close call on the road ends with one person being shot in Sanilac County

(11/30/19) - Two drivers got into an argument after a close call on the road, and one of them ended up being shot and hospitalized.

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of M-19 and Galbraith Line Road in Speaker Township.

The shooting happened after one driver called 911 because another vehicle almost hit him head on.

The 911 caller and driver of the other vehicle pulled into a parking lot -- and that's where things took a turn.

911 operators could hear an argument happening between the two parties before the call was disconnected.

Shortly after that, dispatch received a call that someone had been shot.

Now a 30-year-old man is receiving treatment at a Saginaw hospital as deputies investigate.