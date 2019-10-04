Closing arguments complete in Joshua Rosebush trial; deliberations next

(10/4/2019) - Closing arguments are complete in the trial of Joshua Rosebush in Saginaw.

It will then be up to the jury to decide whether the 30-year-old is guilty of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig on Jan. 22.

The jury will have a lot to decide. Rosebush is charged with 26 crimes, including two counts of assault with intent to murder for the shooting of Koenig and the standoff with Shiawassee County Sheriff's Det. Lt. Scott Shenk.

The situation with Shenk is where Rosebush was shot and eventually arrested.

Jurors have been given the option of finding Rosebush guilty of a lesser charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or acquit him of the incidents with Koenig and Shenk.

Rosebush also is charged with taking several vehicles and gun crimes connected to the crime spree before and after Koenig was shot in Kochville Township.

Rosebush told the judge on Friday that he did not want to testify.