Coach helps players stay safe during shooting outside Carman-Ainsworth High School

(06/22/19) - A terrifying and chaotic scene took place at Carmen-Ainsworth High School Friday night.

About 70 people involved in a fight, and a 15 year old was shot. He remains hospitalized.

It was a skills competition that showcases Flint's esteem for basketball.

"That happening was a good thing for this city. It was a good thing for those kids that was going to have an opportunity, and it was good thing for people to come together and watch a basketball event, which basketball is king here in Flint," Greg Burks said. Burks is the Varsity Basketball Coach at Powers Catholic High School.

As the situation began to escalate, Burks helped make one point clear to all players.

"That's when I said, let's make sure all of the guys stay in the gym. They're exiting people out, but let's make sure the players stay in here, so they don't run into anything while going out because we just don't know at that point in time what's going on in the parking lot," Burks said,

Burks says although his players did not participate, he still felt the need to step up.

"They're kids, kids that I've seen before, kids that I have been in gym. I've seen at YMCAs, open gyms, all of those different things, so I know a lot of those kids. I have their phone numbers in my phone," Burks said.

Burks is upset and disappointed because of a possible ripple effect that may prevent future showcases like this from happening in the future.

The event coordinator, Tim Jones, says he's been banned from the school premises. He says he's hurt because events like these bring the community together to celebrate the talent and rich basketball history right here in Flint.