Coast Guard plucks couple from Lake Michigan after personal watercraft accident

(8/28/2019) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a couple from Lake Michigan after they got separated from their personal watercraft offshore from northern Illinois.

A sailor found the couple's personal watercraft floating empty about three miles offshore from Waukegan, Ill., around 5 p.m. It contained the couple's cell phones, keys and a wallet.

Coast Guard helicopters from Traverse City and Detroit scrambled to the area while boat crews launched from Wilmette and Calumet Harbor. Police found the couple's vehicle and trailer parked at a boat launch in U.S. Naval Base Great Lakes north of Chicago.

The Traverse City helicopter began searching along a path from the boat launch to the last known position of the personal watercraft. They found Michael and Kathleen Root floating in their life jackets about two and a half miles into the search.

The Coast Guard crew hoisted a rescue swimmer into the water and pulled the couple on board around 8 p.m. The Roots were transferred to a local hospital for treatment of mild hypothermia symptoms.