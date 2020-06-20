Coast Guard rescues 10 people from water after boat sinks near Traverse City

(6/20/20) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 10 people from the water near Traverse City on Friday after a boat sank.

The incident happened on Grand Traverse Bay at around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said that the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie Command Center received a distress call from a 30-foot boat that was taking on water. Crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The Coast Guard launched a 45-foot response boat and diverted a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to the scene from Air Station Traverse City.

The crew got on scene within 20 minutes.

A rescue swimmer was deployed and everyone was transferred to a Good Samaritan vessel that had arrived to assist and took them to shore.

While the transfer was happening, the boat began to sink rapidly and everyone ended up in the water.

The boat completely sank in about 250 feet of water.

Coast Guard officials said that there are no signs of pollution.

“As the boating season begins, it is important to ensure your vessel is ready to safely get underway,” said Commander Amy Florentino, Deputy Sector Commander. “Conduct a check of your boat, make sure you have the proper safety gear including life jackets, and ensure you have an operable VHF radio. In this case, the mariner was able to use a VHF radio to communicate to us that they needed help, which allowed the Coast Guard and other boaters to get on scene quickly.”