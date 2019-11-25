Coast Guard rescues 3 people, dog after boat sinks in Saginaw Bay

(11/25/2019) - A Coast Guard boat crew from Saginaw rescued three people and their dog from Saginaw Bay after their boat sank on Saturday.

The boat operator radioed a mayday call to the Coast Guard saying his boat was "going down" about a mile from the Spark Plug bouy, which is about 6.5 miles offshore from the Saginaw River mouth.

A boat crew from the Coast Guard's Saginaw River station was dispatched to search for the boat. They encountered two adults, a teenager and their dog in the water.

The boat was already underwater when the Coast Guard arrived.

The Coast Guard crew brought the boaters back to the Saginaw River station, where emergency medical crews were standing by. All three were treated for mild hypothermia from the 45-degree water.