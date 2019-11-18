Cold weather, lopsided game don't dampen spirits at 112th Backyard Brawl

(11/18/2019) - Despite the cold, fans flocked to the Big House in Ann Arbor to see Michigan take on Michigan State in their 112th gridiron matchup.

No matter their allegiance, fans enjoyed the 112th meeting between Michigan and Michigan State's football teams on Saturday.

While the team battles it out, fans say the tradition of the Backyard Brawl goes far beyond the field itself. For most tailgating fans at this year's big game, this day goes beyond a rivalry.

For many, the tradition has brought them life-long friends. And the snow wasn't keeping them from their tradition that spans decades.

While most say they stay friends no matter what color they show up wearing that day, what would a rivalry be without a little trash talk?

Win or lose, fans say its the fun atmosphere that comes a long with the big game that keeps them coming back year after year.