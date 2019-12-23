Committee names Chris Swanson Interim Genesee County Sheriff

(12/23/19) -- Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson has been named interim sheriff following sheriff Robert Pickell's retirement January 5th.

"I just want to tell everybody here thank you for investing the time to come and this is what the process is about. You're not always going to hear good things, you're going to hear all sorts of things, but I stand by my career, I'm very proud of it," Swanson said.

Fans and critics alike came out to the Genesee County Administration building Monday to support the three candidates who applied for the position.

They include Flint Interim Police Chief Phil Hart, Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson and retired Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Gerald Parks, Jr.

"Trust me, put your faith in me and let me prove my actions by what I do. Prove what I promise by what I say and what I do," Swanson said.

Swanson has been undersheriff since 2004.

Once he assumes his role, he plans to tackle a shrinking budget, saving jobs, human trafficking, crime, and working with communities on the opioid crisis.

One supporter we spoke with says Swanson is the right man for the job.

"Times are changed now. When you look at this opioid crisis and mental issues and now with the issues of legalization of marijuana and alcohol problems in our community, those things bring on new problems so you have to change to do that, and I think Chris is the guy that has that energy, has the ideas," said Genesee County resident Steve Dawes.

Swanson will also be juggling a campaign to become the next permanent Genesee County Sheriff.

"I'm going to work just as hard and always believe win but compete one point behind, that's just my motto."

Swanson will run alongside former Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson and current Flint interim police chief Phil Hart for a four year term next November.

"I will work hard for everybody no matter where they are, where they come from, as the Sheriff of Genesee County."

Swanson's first day will be January 6, 2020.