Committee seeks input on interim Genesee County sheriff selection

(12/9/2019) - The process of appointing an interim Genesee County sheriff is moving forward with a chance for the public to weigh in.

Three men have applied for the job: Undersheriff Chris Swanson, Flint Interim Police Chief Phil Hart and Gerald Parks Jr.

All three applications have been posted online so the public can look them over and weigh in.

The candidates will be publicly interviewed by Prosecutor David Leyton, Clerk John Gleason and Chief Probate Judge Jennie Barkey as the Committee to Appoint an Interim Sheriff on Dec. 23.

The committee hopes to have the position filled that day.

Current Sheriff Robert Pickell announced he will retire on Jan. 5. The interim sheriff will only fill the last 10 months of his term until the November 2020 election.

Three people have announced their candidacy for a four-year term as sheriff on the November election: Swanson, Hart and former Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson.