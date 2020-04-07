Community Cares Task Force delivers groceries to those in need

You can call this more than a random act of kindness as the Community Care Task Force is providing food to about 175 residents here at Linden Place in Flint Township.

Most of the residents here are ages 62 or older and don't want to leave their homes because of COVID-19.

"We got a phone call to our community to our community care task force hot line, that someone was concerned about the number of resident here because the elderly obviously with the restriction going on and the MTA not doing utilizing their general bus route. Some of them are limited, whether they can get out or if it is even safe for them to get out," said Sgt. Jillian Macey, Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

About 25 volunteers from local churches, the sheriffs office and community members, unloaded a truck full of groceries into the apartment complex, where it was distributed to the residents and put right at their door step.

"I leave when I have to; I try to get as many groceries and I don't have to go any often than I have to," said Carole Dewley, Linden Place resident. "Oh it's just great. I don't have to go out and worry about being safe to get them."

The task force makes four deliveries like this a week, and since it was were created on March 16th as a result of the health crisis volunteers have have answered around 2,200 service calls and over 150,000 pounds of food has been delivered to those in need.

"We're all called to serve here, whether we law enforcement or with the Care Task Force and we all want to support the people in this community and figure out what's going on and where we go from here and absolutely and tremendous since of pride and being able to help them," said Sgt. Macey.

And the feeling is mutual.

"I'm just grateful for anything that helps us get through it and anyone that lives here is low income so it helps that way too," said Dewley.