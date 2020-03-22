Community Foundation of Greater Flint raises over $10K for Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund

(03/22/2020) -- The Community Foundation of Greater Flint has raised over $10,000 for the Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund.

The purpose of the fund is to help coordinate and provide resources to relief organizations that will be called upon during the coronavirus outbreak.

Grants will be awarded to non-profits helping mid-Michigan residents that will feel the impact of this global pandemic.

"It's important that we rally around those people who need us the most. the non-profit community has been the first responders. They will probably continue to be the responders on the ground, and we have to make sure we give them the support they deserve," said Isaiah Oliver with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Details will be announced soon on how non-profits can request funds.

Thanks to DJ Peter McFray and other generous donors, the fundraiser was able to raise over $10,000 during a virtual dance party on Facebook live.

For more information - on how you can support head to www.cfgf.org

