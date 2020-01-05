Community comes out to support Flint man shot 6 times during robbery

(1/5/2020) - A Mid-Michigan man was shot six times just two days before Christmas. He somehow survived but still has a long road to recovery. But he won't do it alone.

From baked goods, silent auctions, raffles - David Newell's coworkers are doing everything they can to help the 58-year-old recover. That's because they share a bond that goes deeper than just friendship.

"We're just one big family, we fight like families do but we're there for each other like families are too," said Jacqualyn Newsome.

Jacqualyn Newsome is the owner of Affinity Day Spa & Salon where David Newell has worked for the past year and a half. She said David made an impression from day one.

"He was the nicest, most sincere gentleman I've ever met,” said Newsome. “He's compassionate about doing hair he's friendly. He's just a simple man but would give the shirt off his back for you."

That giving spirit is why what happened to Newell left his coworkers -- in disbelief.

Two days before Christmas, three people, at least one of them armed, broke into his home. Newell was also armed and ready to defend his home but was shot 6 times in the process.

Now as he recovers - those who work with him say it's the not the same without him.

“They've kind of nicknamed him here Superman, said Newsome. “And he's kind of acting like that because he's pushing forward and he's determined to get better and to get back.”

"Naturally he just started here and it's like he's worked here all along and he definitely brings an awesome presence and it's been totally different without him here,” said Lindsay Jackson, a co-worker of David’s. “So we can't wait for him to get back."

“He's very witty, he's always got great one-liners to keep us laughing in the back room and he's just a sweetheart and we love him,” said Rebecca Kost, who began working at Affinity just before David was hired.

It's why they want to make sure he has one less thing to worry about--- as he heals from his injuries.

"We're donating the money from his client’s right back to him,” said Newsome. “He's kind of kicking and screaming about that but we're doing it anyway but we obviously want his clients to be serviced and still get the same great service that he gives them and we want them to still be here when he comes back."

Newsome says when David is able to come back to work there's going to be a big celebration waiting for him at Affinity.

