Community comes together to donate AC units to Flint schools

(08/20/2019) - A much-needed gift coming to local elementary schools -- all thanks to several communities and business leaders.

For the first two weeks of school, Brownell STEM Academy in Flint has been without air-conditioning.

But today that problem has been solved.

"I'm pleased to say the community has rallied together today and local pastors and groups along with the mayor have been able to put air conditioning throughout the entire school.” Said Chris Martin, pastor of Cathedral of Faith Ministries Church.

All 12 classrooms inside of Brownell received an AC unit on Tuesday afternoon.

And 2 more are heading across the parking lot to Holmes 3-6 STEM Academy.

"As much as we want our students to achieve we have to create an atmosphere and climate to where they can learn,” said Martin. “And going and asking a child to sit in a classroom over 6 hours in that kind of heat is counterproductive."

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is a product of Brownell.

And she said this is what Flint does for each other.

"Education is important and our kids and our teachers are important,” said Weaver. “You know this is what we do in Flint, we come together. And sometimes you take care of your own and so when we do come together great things happen."

At first Shalonda Byas, principal of Brownell STEM Academy was told they’d be receiving 6 AC units. And she, along with faculty and students were overwhelmed with happiness

"Thank you, Jesus,” said Shalonda Byas, principal of Brownell STEM Academy. “Really, because it's warm. When the weather says 80 degrees outside, it feels like 95 to 100 degrees here in the building."

Many schools in Flint are still in need of air conditioners, including 13 more for Holmes STEM Academy.

If you’d like to help out you can reach out to Pastor Chris Martin at (810) 259-0532