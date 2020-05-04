Community comes together to mourn the loss of a Flint security guard

On Friday afternoon, the City of Flint was shaken up when 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, Family Dollar security guard, was fatally shot while on duty.

"This is not the way to do things right now we need to come together," said Tina James, Calvin's cousin.

Michigan State Police are investigating reports off social media posts

that the incident may have started when he turned away a customer for not wearing a protective mask leaving his family members distraught.

"He will be sadly missed. He will truly be sadly missed our parents grew up together and our kids grew up together. This was just senseless over a mask! Over a mask I don't understand it," said James.

The community came together and held a candlelight vigil to honor the legacy Munerlyn left behind.

"It's a truly a devastating loss for our community and he was a gentle giant."