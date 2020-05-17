Community honors fallen Mid-Michigan trooper with a parade in Reese

(5/17/2020) - A Mid-Michigan community came together on Saturday to honor fallen Michigan State Police Trooper Justin Matinkhah.

Matinkhah passed away last week due to complications from a serious medical condition.

On Saturday, first responders gathered at Reese Elementary School for a drive-by tribute for Matinkhah.

Many people from the Reese community gathered on the streets to show their respect to the fallen trooper.

Matinkhah was a former Marine and Tuscola County Sheriff Deputy before becoming a MSP Trooper.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.