Community members going 'over the edge' for the United Way

(05/30/19) - What would you do to help people in need? Some community members are willing to go 'over the edge'.

"I was like, 'would I regret not doing this? I would regret not doing it,'" said Kristin Knoll, planning and communications manager at Covenant HealthCare. "So I signed up."

Knoll is one of the roughly 60 people who will go over the edge at Covenant's Mackinaw Campus for a United Way of Saginaw County fundraiser. "My hope is I'll just look at the ropes, look at the wall. I might look down if I start to feel brave, but otherwise I'm just going to go for it and have fun with it," she said.

Each of the people who will repel down the side of the six story building will have raised at least $500 during a special year for the United Way.

"With our hundredth year we really wanted to do something different, outside of the box. And this is something you normally don't see all the time," said Steve Lamb, AFL-CIO labor liaison with the United Way of Saginaw County.

Money raised will help improve health, financial stability, education and more within the community.

"It's going to come back into our 19 agencies with the 24 programs, and it's going to allow us to strengthen some of those programs to help make more of a difference within our community," Lamb said.

Anyone going 'over the edge' has until the middle of next week to fundraise, so it's not too late to join them and make a difference.

"Firsthand I've seen what United Way does. So I'm more than willing to climb over the side of the building for them and raise some money so they can do good in our community," Knoll said.

Community members are invited to watch everyone go over the edge. The United Way has some family friendly events planned beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8.