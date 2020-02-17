Community resources are available to prevent utilities from being turned off

(2/17/2020) - After a Mid-Michigan man was found dead inside a freezing home in Freeland, it is important to know that there are community resources available to prevent a home's utilities from being turned off.

Consumers Energy offers an affordable payment plan that helps customers stay on top of their energy bills. The program is called Consumers Affordable Resource for Energy (CARE).

According to the Consumers Energy website, if you are a CARE member, a portion of your monthly bill will be paid by the program and any past due balance at the time of enrollment will be gradually forgiven as a reward for on-time payments.

There is a list of qualifications to be part of the program. For more information, visit the Consumers Energy website.

Other programs are also available. Michigan 2-1-1 offers free service that connects you with local community organizations to help get you back on your feet. You can connect with the service by calling 2-1-1.

Other resources, like the Salvation Army, can offer assistance to people who are behind on their energy bills.

Sharon Pennell, a social worker at the Bay County Salvation Army office, said that most programs that offer assistance require an eligibility decision by the Department of Health and Human Services.

"We do have funding for utilities but the first thing they need to do is go through DHS," she said.

For those seeking assistance, you will need to determine eligibility through the Department of Health and Human Services every year by October 1.

This year, if you have already received help from the department, you will not need to prove eligibility once again.

Pennell said that if a person meets all of the necessary criteria for utility assistance, that services can be restored the same day.

"If on a good day, they've already had a determination that says they are qualified for DHS help or they've already received DHS help since October 1st, in most cases we can get the utility services restored the same day."

Pennell said there are a number of resources for senior citizens and veterans that can assist with utility payments as well.

Pennell urges that anyone who might face a utility shut off, to be proactive about it and reach out before it's too late.

"Start looking for resources when you know, or think think there is going to be a problem," she said. "Don't wait until you are actually shut off or about to be shut off."

Pennell urges anyone who has any questions, to call the Salvation Army. Appointments can also be made to sit down with someone who can help.

The Salvation Army does want to remind people that during office hours, any Salvation Army office can serve as a warming center for people who might need help.