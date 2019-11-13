Community shares concerns to Flint School Board on potential closures

(11/13/2019) - A larger crowd showed up to Wednesday's Flint Community Schools board meeting.

We learned the school board will work with the state on a deficit elimination plan; but, the details of the plan won't be discussed until next week.

That means we'll have to wait a little longer for a decision on the Superintendent's proposal to close four schools by next summer.

That uncertainty prompted a number of community members to share their concerns about Flint kids. They told the Board they want to see the district stay open for the future of the City.

"You guys have to make better decisions. I don't know how you overspend but this is gonna devastate our children and they can't handle it. You all will go home and bounce back. They won't bounce back," Flint City Councilwoman Monica Galloway told she school board.

She was one of several community members who showed up to express their frustrations with the potential closing of four flint community schools — Pierce Elementary, Eisenhower Elementary, Scott School and Northwestern High School.

"We cannot rely on charter schools," she said. "Charter schools are not required to allow your child to go there because it's in the area. It's a lottery system. And so, I'm here fighting on behalf of all of the children."

The Superintendent made the closure suggestion last week at an emergency board meeting. He explained the move would eliminate $5-million and set them up to begin chipping away at their overall debt.

"Without a neighborhood school, the taxes will go down. I am all for taxes going down, but not for that reason. The tax base has to stay high in order to keep the City of Flint going. We need every tax dollar that we can get," Sue Bailey said.

She lives in the Flint College Cultural neighborhood, nearby Pierce Elementary. She and her neighbors are worried about the impact a closure would have on their neighborhood.

One woman said instead of closing the suggested four, sell off the existing more than 20 school buildings that have already been closed.

"Aggressively sell them," Christie Rasins said. "Use that to compensate the cost of those communities, or those schools right now for the time being, until you can later revitalize the schools you want to put the kids in."

Superintendent Derrick Lopez declined to speak on camera after the meeting.

But, he shared this statement: "The Flint Community Schools district is working closely with the Michigan Department of Education to pursue a deficit elimination plan to manage the district's long-term debt. The district's current financial hardship is a result of longstanding loans to be repaid, in combination with a disproportionate number of students requiring special education services, compared to state averages. We are unwavering in our commitment to providing an education designed to meet the whole needs of our students, and are committed to finding a path forward that does not compromise on classroom sizes or resources available to students. That being said, the scale of the deficit will require difficult decisions to be made, as outlined in the proposal we put forth."

Again, the actual discussion on the proposal and the deficit elimination plan was moved to next Tuesday's board meeting.