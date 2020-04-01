Community showing it is #HereforHurley during pandemic

(4/1/2020) -- Hurley Medical Center is proud that it has always been here for you.

Now, during a trying time for our health care workers, they are seeing just how many members of our community are #HereForHurley.

People are donating medical supplies, masks, gowns -- even meals, snacks, drinks and flowers to the men and women working on the front lines at the hospital.

Now, the Hurley Foundation is inviting people to make signs or wear their love for Hurley Medical Center in the form of a t-shirt as we all go through this together.

You can join the movement by heading to https://www.hurleyfoundation.org/here-for-hurley

You can download coloring sheets or purchase a Here for Hurley t-shirt.

If you want to help out - here's a look at Hurley's wish list:

-Plain scrubs in all sizes - even handmade - as the hospital works to keep its employees safe.

-N95 Masks

-Disposable Face Masks

- Eye Protection (face shields and safety goggles)

- Disposable Gowns

- Disposable Non-Latex Gloves

-Bleach Wipes or Anti-Microbial Wipes.

Hurley is asking people interested in donating to email PLehr1@hurleymc.com to arrange a drop-off.

As always, monetary donations are being accepted at hurleyfoundation.org/donate