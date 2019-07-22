Community steps up after Redline Brewing Co. broken into twice

(7/22/2019) - A broken glass door is the first thing Doug Grover saw as he pulled up to his Burton business early Saturday morning.

"They broke the window, crawled in through the window, the door has a - it doesn't have a thumb lock on it, so you have to have a key to unlock it from both sides. So they had to pull the glass in and crawl through," he explained.

The surveillance footage shows two people broke into the Redline Brewing Company just before 2 a.m. and stole his cash register filled with cash.

Grover said the pair left, only to return about an hour later to come back for more.

"They were obviously looking to see if police showed up and they didn't. So I mean, the alarm couldn't be tripped anyway because the door never opened," he explained.

The second time, Grover said, they damaged his two TVS, attempting to steal them; but instead, they got away with a safe full of deposits.

"There was a taller skinny dude and a shorter skinny dude. So they both had hoods and hats on," he said.

As the investigation continues, Burton Police isn't sharing the surveillance footage just yet.

In total, Grover estimated the pair took a couple thousand dollars in cash, which insurance can't cover.

"And it's odd; because, I usually don't have that much money here," he said. "But, I've got some bills coming up this week and that was for those."

Bills the small business owner said he's already struggling to pay.

"To see on video that someone is going through your stuff - it's just it's - I've never really understood that before, you know, how that actually feels, but you feel kind of violated," Grover said.

The owner of Krystal Jo's Diner knows that feeling, which is what moved him to drop off a new cash register Saturday night. And Grover said, the landlord handled the door damage, while a stranger donated two new TVs.

"There's a couple of bad apples, but people in general are good. I can't even - it's humbling, the outpouring of support. People want to come in and help," Grover added.

