Community voices concerns about tenants of a Standish halfway house

(07/29/19) - People in one Arenac County community are saying their new neighbors are not welcome!

A halfway house opened on Church Street in the small town on Standish back in January. Since then, it's been housing people just released from prison.

Those living nearby aren't too happy about it because they weren't notified and because there are dozens of children in the neighborhood.

"I feel like I cannot let her out of my sight for a moment," one neighbor tells us.

The people who live there though, say everyone deserves a fresh start and a shot at a second chance.

The program is run by the state as a way to help ex-prisoners re-enter society. Records show the four men who live in the home have been convicted of criminal sexual conduct charges. One of the men, who did not want to be identified, says he and the others don't pose a threat to their neighbors telling ABC12, "we did our time and yes we made mistakes the past."

He was sentenced to prison in 2010, his victim a 15-year-old girl. He went on parole in December. He is now 34 and says he has changed. "Now we are just trying to live our life and its making it real hard with you all coming at us like that, because we are not like that."

Those we spoke with nearby, don't agree. They've complained to local and state officials, but have been told the men are being monitored and there is nothing that can be done.

Concerned community members plan to voice their concerns at the next Standish city hall meeting.