Concealed pistol license applications on hold due to state software outage

(2/20/2020) - County clerks across Michigan are unable to process concealed pistol license applications due to a software outage.

Michigan State Police manage the statewide application program, but it has been unavailable since Feb. 14 due to technical problems. Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said there is no timetable to restore it.

He said the software outage means clerks can't process new concealed pistol licenses, renewals, reinstatements or reapplications until it gets restored.

Gleason said the online renewal system also is out of service.