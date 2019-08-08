Concerns grow about hackers' ability to control your vehicle

(8/7/2019) - Stories about email and personal information being hacked get reported all the time.

But experts are worried about hackers tapping into electronic components on vehicles. It's a growing threat that could affect millions of drivers across the country.

Even though cars are getting smarter, so are those who wish to do harm by hacking into vehicles. Sometimes, the most simple task can leave drivers exposed.

"When you are using your remote key, there is a signal, which, if the malicious guy is around and eavesdropping your signal, they can hack," said Kettering associate computer science professor Yunsheng Wang.

Modern cars and trucks are packed with computer components, including wifi that can be monitored and hacked.

The introduction of autonomous vehicles in the near future presents additional challenges for automakers to make sure they can't be taken over.

General Motors, for example, employs more than 400 people in its cyber security division and has even hired friendly professional hackers to test and expose any issues.

"With all these technologies developments, the vehicle becomes very vulnerable," Wang said.

Drivers had mixed reaction on how safe their vehicles are.

"Cars could get hacked, but I have faith the manufacturers will put in firewalls and other safety measures to make sure that it doesn't happen," Sanket Bagalkoti said.

Aside from trusting your vehicle's manufacturer, make sure you install any hardware or software updates, as well as any patches they recommend on a regular basis.

"I think with all this modern day technology, there's definitely a concern for both, you know foreign and domestic security concerns for hacking into your vehicle," Riley Case said.