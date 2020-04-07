Farmers express concern, uncertainty during coronavirus pandemic

(04/07/2020) -- After last year’s floods devastated many farmers crops all across the Midwest, now comes a new challenge and that's how to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our big concern is keeping our people, our employees safe,” said Bill Hunt, who owns and runs Hunt Farms in several mid Michigan counties.

He employs around 10 people, all of which are critical to sustain the farm.

“Our jobs here are trying to keep everybody at the 6 foot minimum to make sure we can do what we have to do and still get our work done to get ready to go to the field.”

Hunt produces corn, soybeans and winter weed. His farm land covers around 11,000 acres between Genesee, Lapeer, Oakland and Tuscola counties.

He said like many of us, he is concerned for what’s down the road.

“The crude oil market has dropped. It’s affected the ethanol market. The ethanol market has dropped. It’s affected the price the farmer receives for his commodity. Stock market’s down, commodity markets are down.”

Hunt said he hasn’t had any issues with getting fertilizer or herbicides. For right now, all he can do is like the rest of us by taking it one day at a time.

“Right now, we’re okay but give me two weeks and ill tell you if it’s good or not. I think we’re working in the right direction.”

