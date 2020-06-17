Cone Zone in Owosso reopens after vandalism thanks to $5,700 in donations

(6/17/2020) - The popular Cone Zone ice cream shop in Owosso is back open after an attempted burglary and a vandalism incident.

The Cone Zone in Owosso is back open after an vandalism incident thanks to generosity from 57 people who made donations to the ice cream shop.

The reopening is all thanks to the community who stepped up to help.

Someone tried to break into the shop a few nights ago. They didn't steal anything, but the incident caused some damage.

In stepped Mark Agnew, a local businessman who started a fundraising effort to help the Cone Zone's owners get back in business.

"Owosso is a small town and the businesses here have each other's back," he said. "Something like this happens, everybody rallies and it was evident. Within 24 hours we had all this."

Agnew helped convince 57 people to donate $100 each to the Cone Zone for a total of $5,700.

"Most of the people who come in here have been coming in here forever. They're our family, so the kindness is just overwhelming," said Cone Zone owner Lisa Prescott.

She plans to use the money to upgrade the security system and pay her staff, who have missed some time.