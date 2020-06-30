Conflict over cancellation of Genesee County Fair

(06/30/2020)-The Genesee County health department says there won't be a fair this year due to concerns over the coronavirus.

But County Fair executive director Chris Miller said that's news to him.

"We haven't received notice, we are waiting on that notice. When we receive that notice, we will then determine what direction we want to go," said Executive Director, Chris Miller.

Last week County Commissioner Brenda Clack told ABC 12--there was a vote in favor of canceling the fair saying concerns over COVID 19 pandemic was to blame

"We're told by the CDC that outside events, being outside is safer than being inside with the sunlight, so that's what we're looking at," Miller said.

Under the Governor's Executive Order- outdoor events in Genesee County are restricted to the 100 people.

The Genesee County fair attracts thousands. Miller said they are prepared for that.

“Sanitizing and masking requirements and so we’ve looked at all those for what we are going to do,” he said.

So who's right? We reached out to county officials who said there will be a statement released regarding the fair, sometime this week.

In the meantime, Miller said they will continue preparing to open the fair in August.

"Our event right now is August 24th-30th and people can keep eye out on our website as to how we are moving forward."

