Tornado confirmed in New Lothrop area Thursday evening

(8/30/2019) - A strong line of showers and storms caused a brief weak tornado to spin up in New Lothrop Thursday evening.

Preliminary analysis from the National Weather Service with radar and storm damage confirmed a weak tornado occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the area of Allen and New Lothrop roads in Shiawassee County.

The most significant damage reported was two barns damaged or destroyed, two garages damaged and numerous downed trees.

A full storm survey was being conducted Friday morning to determine the exact strength and path of the twister. A complete statement on the findings will be issued Friday afternoon.