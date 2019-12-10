Confusion continues over sale of recreational marijuana in Thetford Township

(12/10/119)-The State began accepting applications for the sale of recreational marijuana licenses on November 1st, 2019.

But some local officials are still trying to figure out what to do about the businesses in their communities, Thetford Township is one of them.

"I'm not quite sure what happened. But I'm very concerned that the other provisioning centers are kind of being left in dust," said Thetford Township resident Cindy Hicks.

Hicks is part of a citizen-run committee, that's hoping township officials will come to a decision once and for all, on the sale of recreational marijuana in Thetford

Township.

The two Trustees, Eric Gunnels and Stan Piechnik said they are just as confused about what the Township is doing when it comes to the issue.

Back in late October, the Board of Trustees decided to opt out of allowing the legal sale of recreational marijuana for 60 days.

The Board has until January 1st to decide whether or not to make that ban permanent.

In the meantime, scheduled community informational meetings for public input- before that final decision have been cancelled.

"Personally as resident with prior board experience, what I'm seeing, is most decisions appear to be made by the supervisor without the vote of the board, and I a have talked to several board members about this and I see it as a real problem, and now when the supervisor basically throws his hands up to me today and says well I'm not going to have any meetings when there is all this bickering going on," Hicks said.

ABC12 has reached out to Township supervisor Gary Stevens several times since last week, including several times Tuesday about the Townships plans to address the issue.

He has not gotten back to us.

