Congress considering bill to expand stimulus payments for older children

(4/7/2020) - Congress is considering a bipartisan bill to provide stimulus checks to older children who currently don't qualify for the $500 or $1,200 payments.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Oakland County is one of 86 sponsors of a bill that would provide checks to parents of dependents who are up to age 19, college students under age 24 and all disabled dependents.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act currently cuts off $500 payments for parents of dependents at age 17. College students who don't file their own tax return or are claimed by their parents as dependents don't qualify for a $1,200 individual payment.

That leaves an age gap between 17 years old and college graduation who currently don't qualify for a payment.

Slotkin said the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult on college students and their families. Many students from her district in Southeast Michigan have reached out with concerns about not getting a check.

“It is no surprise that in crafting such a large bill on such a tight timeline, the legislation is not perfect," Slotkin said. "I’m proud to support a bipartisan bill that can close this gap and help Michigan families weather this pandemic.”