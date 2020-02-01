Congressman Dan Kildee helps stop nuclear waste site near Lake Huron`

(02/01/2020) - A seven-year battle is over.

Since 2013, Congressman Dan Kildee has been fighting against a nuclear waste site in Ontario less than a mile from Lake Huron.

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) committed to not build on the shore without the support of a tribal nation on the Canadian side, Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON)

On Friday, SON turned down a $150 million offer from Ontario Power Generation to support the effort.

OPG owns nuclear power plants in the province of Ontario. For years, they wanted to build a permanent underground nuclear waste site 0.6 miles from Lake Huron.

That permanent facility could possibly store up to 52 million gallons of low-to-intermediate level nuclear waste underground.

The waste would then be buried about 700 meters down in the ground

and remain active for thousands of years.

Congressman Dan Kildee says this is a huge win.

"To be able to have a win. To be able to protect the Great Lakes in a bipartisan fashion shows that when we come together, we are much more likely to succeed, so this is a really important reminder that we need to work together, especially when it comes to something as fundamental as the Great Lakes."

OPG says the respect the decision of the tribal nation members, and they will move forward to find another solution.