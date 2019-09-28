Congressman Kildee the latest to visit UAW-GM workers on the picket line

(09/28/19)-The UAW-GM Strike is now on day 13.

Contract talks continue between union leaders and General Motors, but there is still no deal.

Saturday, Congressman Dan Kildee made several stops along the picket lines in Genesee County to show his support for strikers.

Strikers say they are fighting for fair wages, job security and strong benefits.

Rep. Dan Kildee said, "You know, they're fighting for a cause that's important not just to them but to this whole community. They're fighting for job security and we sure need these jobs to be here and not somewhere else. So I'm happy to stand with them."

Kildee says these jobs are essential to the area.