Kildee weighs in on Speaker Pelosi's call to limit President's military decisions on Iran

Lawmakers in the Nation’s Capital will be busy this week as they return to Washington following the holiday recess.

(01/06/2020)- Lawmakers in the Nation’s Capital will be busy this week as they return to Washington following the holiday recess.

While impeachment was the focus before the break, President Trump's military action against Iran is expected to change that, at least temporarily.

The US took out top military commander Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike last week, at the order of President Trump.

And some lawmakers are upset over being left in the dark.

Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a vote, aimed at limiting the President's ability to make unilateral military decisions on Iran.

Congressman Dan Kildee said President Trump is not the first President go around Congress in this way,

He said Presidents Bush and Obama did so as well.

And it's time for that to change.

"We need to get back to has long standing been the practice, and that is when there is the need for military force, the President comes to Congress and seeks a declaration of war. And what we are saying is, we are going to assert what is Congresses responsibility, to make sure, the use of Military force is only done when the American people support it. So this would apply not just to President Trump, this should apply anybody in the White House," said Michigan Congressman, Dan Kildee (D).

The House is expected to vote on the Speaker's resolution