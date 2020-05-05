Congressmen taking part in Mid-Michigan virtual town hall Thursday

(5/5/2020) - ABC12 News is teaming up with two other Mid-Michigan television stations for a second virtual town hall meeting about the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland and Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint will join ABC12's Matt Franklin, WNEM's David Custer and Mid-Michigan Now's Kristen Lowe.

The first half-hour of the town hall meeting will air from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ABC12. At 7:30, the town hall will move to abc12.com until 8 p.m.

The lawmakers will be answering questions from the public on unemployment, the CARES Act and Michigan's steps in confronting COVID-19.

Send us a video asking a question, email us at townhall@abc12.com or use the hashtag #MITownHall to be included.