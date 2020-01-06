Construction begins on $250 million solar power farm in Shiawassee County

(1/6/2020) - Construction has started on one of Michigan's largest solar power farms.

The $250 million Assembly Solar Project in Shiawassee County's Hazelton and Venice townships is hitting full swing with earth moving work.

The project is expected to support more than 300 jobs during construction and create economic activity of $16 million around Shiawassee County, according to owner Ranger Power.

“The Assembly Solar Project will create new jobs and contribute to the economic growth of Shiawassee County and the region,” said Paul Harris, president of Ranger Power.

McCarthy Building Companies, which is the lead construction contractor for the project, already hired 25 employees from Mid-Michigan in 2019 and plans to hire 250 more workers from the region in 2020.

“The Assembly Solar Project is a big win for our community, bringing jobs and much needed tax revenue to Shiawassee County,” said Justin Horvath, president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership. “This project is pumping tax revenue into Shiawassee County, and schools, small businesses like restaurants and hardware stores, libraries and fire and police services, as well as roads and bridges all stand the benefit from this project.”

Electricity generated by the 1,200 acres of solar panels will go the power grid. The Lansing Board of Water & Light is participating in the project to provide its customers with 30 percent clean energy by 2020 and 40 percent by 2030.

When complete, Ranger Power says the Assembly Solar project will reduce carbon emissions by 394,000 tons annually.