Construction begins on Flint's new Clark Commons

(08/27/2019) -- Since 2014 plans have been in the works to relocate Atherton East Townhomes in Flint.

And on Tuesday phase one officially began.

Groundbreaking was made Tuesday morning at the site of the future Clark Commons.

It's all part of the city's 6-year, $30 million grant given to them last summer.

The groundbreaking on the Clark Commons will include 62 total units for mixed-income housing. 87 more will be started by the end of the year.

But Jerri Winfrey-Carter, Flint’s City Council representative for Ward 5 said it will bring much more than that.

"It's going to bring about community development,” said Winfrey-Carter. “It's going to bring about social change, social equity, and social justice."

The project is located on N. Saginaw St. and Williams St., across from Doyle-Ryder Elementary School, and just north of downtown Flint.

$25 million of investment is going towards this first phase.

And its location is expected to help give increased access to recreation, education, and workforce and health success.

Qianna Dawson, who works as the relocation specialist with Norstar developing company says it's a rare opportunity for the residents of Atherton East.

“It's a very positive thing so it's not like how you would imagine like how you have to move at a certain amount of time,” said Dawson. “It's not so much that, you get your option to go to a brand new place and not very many people in their entire lifetimes get the opportunity to move in something that was built specifically for them.”

Construction of the Clark Commons is expected to begin officially next week.

