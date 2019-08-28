Construction begins on Kochville Township hotel, hearing planned for solar facility

(08/28/19) - A Saginaw County community is looking at nearly $10 million in new developments between two projects.

Work is underway on one of the projects, while the other Kochville Township project isn't a done deal yet.

Wednesday Kochville Township formally announced a $7 million hotel is being built in the 2400 block of Trautner Road.

Preliminary construction work is underway at the future home of Hilton Home 2.

The more than six acre site will be transformed into a four story building with 96 suites.

It's expected to open in the spring of 2020.

Also on the table is a more than $2.4 million dollar solar farm.

Cypress Creek Renewables out of California wants to build a 38 acre solar farm on Pierce Road near Mackinaw Road.

However, that development still needs to move through the approval process and would require a special use permit.

People who want to learn more about the Stoneheart Solar Photovoltaic Electrical Generation Facility are invited to a Sept. 9 hearing.

It begins at 7 p.m. at the Kochville Township Veteran's Hall on Kochville Road.

Together the hotel and solar farm would add up to nearly $10 million in new developments.

The planning commission tells us that's on top of a few other smaller projects, including a remodel at Chuck E. Cheese.