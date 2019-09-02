Construction delay expected to impact school zones at Sherwood, Heritage

(09/02/19) - An already stressful time of year could be a little more chaotic in Saginaw Township Tuesday.

A construction project on Shattuck Road between Bay Road and N. Center Road was supposed to be complete before the school year started, but it is still ongoing.

As a result, Saginaw Township Community Schools and the Saginaw Township Police Department alerted parents about the issue warning it could cause significant delays when school begins.

"Use extra caution, be patient and Shattuck Road does have a construction zone, and the school zone speed through there is 25. So just take your time getting through there, get to where you have to get to safely, is the most important thing," said Sgt. Jim Rich with the STPD.

Sherwood Elementary at the corner of Shattuck Road and Mackinaw Road, as well as Heritage High school on N. Center Road near Shattuck Road will be impacted.

Reduced lanes will likely mean a slow down during the already-congested drop off and pick up times.

Sherwood Elementary begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 2:37 p.m.

Heritage High School's day starts at 7:40 a.m. and comes to a close at 2:40 p.m.

To help ease some of the problem drivers can use McCarty Road, then a north-south road to reach both of the schools.

And if you don't need to be in the area, you're asked to temporarily find another route.

Saginaw Township Police will be there to keep things moving.

"We're visible, very visible in the school zones and just trying to put a reminder out there that, 'hey school started, it's time to slow down and watch your speeds'," Sgt. Rich said.

The construction project is expected to last a few more weeks.