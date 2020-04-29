Construction industry will soon be back on the job following Whitmer's reopen plan

(04/29/2020) - Construction workers are excited to get back to work next week after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans Wednesday to reopen the industry on May 7.

“We are essential, needless to say, not just in driving the economy, but more importantly, the workplace environment too," said Jimmy Greene, CEO of ABC Greater Michigan Chapter.

The organization is a membership-driven association for contractors and builders. For the past 12 years, Greene has been working and training people in Michigan's construction industry.

"We are such a compliment to other industries, manufacturing, chemical industry, even consumers period. Hotels, entertainment, you name it and we impact it," he said.

Since the coronavirus shutdown began in March, Greene said he has been working with Whitmer to find a way for workers to get back on the job safely.

"I compliment the governor for taking all the painstaking efforts necessary to keep Michiganders safe, including our industry," he said.

Greene believes residential and commercial construction were one of the first industries able to get back to work because of safety measures already in place within the industry.

"So many of the things that other industries will not have to incorporate we do as part of our DNA," he said. "So gloves, personal protection gear, working at safe distances. Now don't get me wrong, we will have to do it better, which certainly to our benefit and the rest of the economy and citizens benefit. But I think that gives us a little bit of a leg up, to perfect what we've already started to do."

Greene said that means thousands of people across the state back to work.

"When you're talking about a 100,000 people back out in their vehicles, so you can see the trickle up, not trickle down theory, putting construction people back to work, " Greene said.