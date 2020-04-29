Construction workers may be next to get back on site

Among the next group of workers the Governor may allow to head back to the job are sites she calls low risk like construction.

The latest word from the governor on reopening Michigan has given contractors and developers a glimpse of hope to get back up and running.

"There are subs and business owners that say as soon as Governor Whitmer says go we really want to get going because we have other projects in the que that we were going to do mid-summer or early summer," said Craig Patterson.

Craig Patterson, the Senior Vice President of the Woda Cooper Company says they have four developments around the state of Michigan that they're very concerned about. Three of them were under construction before they shut down.

"The timing of the Governor allowing us to go back to work is incredibly important. It's roughly 49 to 50 million," said Patterson.

In addition for companies like Built by Trebtoske, Owner Rob Trebtoske and his son Justin are eager to get back to work but know the process to jump back in will take a little time.

"It's a process. It takes about five weeks to get a home sold and ready to start. So, even if we open up next week it'll take like a month and a half before we get a basement in the ground,” said Trebtoske.

There's always extra safety taken when in construction and moving forward, extra measures will be in place.

"We've installed washing stations and sanitizers. We've never done that before on sites besides near porta potties. These are throughout the areas," said Patterson.

As they wait to hear what's next, they know this:

“There are some very good contractors in the greater Flint area. Contractors in this industry in this area have had to become self-reliant and run their business very efficiently," said Trebtoske.

"Not only us but our competitors in our construction industry really care about our people,” said Patterson. “I think together with the governor's support we can make it happen and bring our state back.”