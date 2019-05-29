Consumer advisory issued for 'Charley's Food Design Inc.' products

(5/29/19) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a warning Wednesday about products produced by Charley’s Food Design, Inc. in Michigan.

The state says the Wyoming, Mich., business, which is also known as Charley’s Chips Co., was producing food products in a facility not licensed or inspected by regulators.

The state says it seized all the company's finished products and ingredients because of unsanitary conditions at the processing facility.

Products covered by the advisory include Charley's Fresh Tortilla Chips,

Charley’s Gourmet Salsa and Charley’s House Blend Seasonings.

The products were sold at several locations in West Michigan and possibly statewide.

Retail and distribution locations where the products have been located include:

-- Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids.

-- Byron Center Meats in Byron Center.

-- Changing Thymes on Chicago Drive in Grandville.

-- D&W Fresh Market at Knapp’s Corner in Grand Rapids.

-- Green Acres Farm Market in West Olive.

-- Horrock’s Market in Kentwood.

-- Paula’s Market in Grand Rapids.

-- Sunrise Foods (distributor) in Grand Rapids

MDARD says the products could have also been sold at other businesses.

The state says retailers should not sell the products, and customers should not eat them. Anyone who has consumed the products and becomes ill should get medical attention immediately.