Consumers Energy: Do this to save money on your electric bill

(07/16/19) -- Consumers Energy is offering some tips to help keep customers cool, while saving them money on their electric bill.

The utility company says they recommend setting your thermostat at 78 degrees, but they understand that temperature may not be optimal for everybody.

"Whatever is comfortable for you, but for every degree that you dial up, you will save 1-3 percent on your energy bill monthly," said spokesperson Debra Dodd.

And in this extreme heat, that 1-3 percent can add up, meaning additional money in your pocket and not theirs. But saving money on your bill extends well beyond the thermostat itself.

"Close your blinds and drapes so that the sun doesn't get in during the day and heat up your home even more. If you have a ceiling fan you can set it to counterclockwise direction and it will force air down and help cool your home more quickly."

Consumers also recommends not using the stove, dryer or dishwasher during the peak heating period of the day. You may also be losing that cooler air inside and not even know it.

"Sealing up any bad air leaks that you may have around doors or windows, that can be done inexpensively with weather stripping and caulking."

The utility company also has an air conditioning peak cycling program where your unit's compressor is cycled off remotely during peak heating to conserve energy.

"We'll do that for a half hour every hour until the peak demand time is done."

