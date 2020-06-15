Consumers Energy Foundation gives $100,000 to fight racism, support Black Lives Matter

(6/15/2020) - Flint and Saginaw organizations are two of seven statewide to receive a share of $100,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation to promote diversity.

The foundation announced grants Monday directed at supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, fighting racism and encouraging changes to create more opportunities.

Consumers Energy says the grants are a response to "recent tragic events" and the widespread protests around the United States over the past couple weeks

“We hope these grants will have a real impact and continue to advance this critical conversation in the communities we serve and care for deeply,” said Rejji Hayes, Consumers Energy’s executive vice president, chief financial officer and executive sponsor of the company’s Minority Advisory Panel. “We want to do our part as Michiganders work together to confront these difficult questions, examine deeply rooted issues and create solutions that move us toward a brighter future.”

The seven grants include:

-- $35,000 to the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity & Inclusion, which works to overcome discrimination and racism.

-- $15,000 to the Michigan Diversity Council, which serves as a resource for diversity best practices and leadership development.

-- $10,000 to The Turning Point of Lansing, which works to transform boys to men by providing an Afrocentric group mentoring experience.

-- $10,000 to the Grand Rapids Urban League, which delivers services and creates systemic changes to eliminate racism.

-- $10,000 to the M.A.D.E. (Money, Attitude, Direction, Education) Institute in Flint, which works to prevent violence and develop the workforce for at-risk youth and returning citizens.

-- $10,000 for The Bridge Center in Saginaw, which focuses on the achievement of tolerance, understanding and acceptance of racial differences in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

-- $10,000 for ERACCE (Eliminating Racism & Creating/Celebrating Equality) in Kalamazoo, which works to eliminate structural racism and create a network of equitable institutions and communities.