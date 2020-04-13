Consumers Energy crews ready to respond with added safety measures during coronavirus pandemic

(4/13/2020) - As high winds are expected across Mid-Michigan on Monday, Consumers Energy crews are ready to be deployed in case of power outages.

Debra Dodd, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said that while crews are ready to respond, they are taking extra precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been planning for this," Dodd said. "This is where our employees really shine, when they have to respond to emergencies so I think we are well prepared and ready to go if we do get outages."

Dodd said that having crews ready to go during this pandemic presents a bit of a challenge.

She said that crews have been staying at their own homes with their gear and trucks and will only respond to emergencies like outages. And that crews will be responding to outages separately.

Dodd said that when crews are out in the field working, they will be working six feet apart and will wash their equipment after it's used. Employees are also conducting health screenings to make sure they are healthy before going to work.

High winds are in the forecast across the state but Dodd said that crews will not be traveling far to respond to outages.

"We are going to try to strategically locate them so that we don't have to have them go from one part of the state to another to respond to emergencies," she said. "We are going to try to keep it more localized for them."

Dodd said that these added measures should help the workers stay safe. She also said that customers can help with that, too.

“Often times when we do have outages and our employees are out in the field, our customers want to come out and thank them or ask them you know why the outage occurred and what they’re doing," Dodd said. "But we would ask during this COVID-19 time, they make sure they stay at least six feet away from our crews. We prefer you to give them a wave at your front door instead of coming outside to greet them. Just make sure everyone stays safe.”

Dodd said that you can prepare for possible outages by making sure your mobile devices are charged and having an emergency kit stocked and ready to go. She said that you can visit Consumers Energy's website for the latest information on any outages that do occur.