Consumers Energy monitoring approaching storms

(08/18/19) - Consumers Energy is urging safety ahead of storms approaching mid-Michigan.

High winds could result in power outages late this afternoon, and residents should be prepared.

Winds of up to 55 mph are possible with these storms, primarily south of state highway M-46 between Muskegon and Saginaw.

The energy company sending these safety reminders to customers:

• Be aware of the potential for downed electric lines. If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

