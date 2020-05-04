Consumers Energy offers help to people during "stay-at-home" order

(05/04/2020)--"We understand that people are very stressed and worried about a number of things. We can help you with your bill, just call us," said Consumers Energy spokeperson Debra Dodd.

Dodd is reaching out to those worried about how to pay bills--- during a national health crisis taking place across the country.

"We have a lot of different payment options, that can you depending on your individual circumstances, income, that sort of thing," Dodd said

It's been more than a month since Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a "stay at home" order for the state, ordering people to limit their travel.

But staying home from work also means no paycheck-leaving many struggling to pay bills. Dodd says the first step to getting help- is to call.

"We don't want anyone energy during this time," she said.

"We have a shut-off protection plan, for actiive military, low income customers, we have a CARE program.

All of those are available to look at to see if you are interested, on our website, at www.consumersenergy.com,"

In addition to payment plans, Dodd said there are resources available by calling 2-1-1. Consumers Energy has also donated more than a million dollars to the United Way, the local food banks and Community Foundation to help.

"In terms of giving grants out to help during this time. We are probably going to be announcing some more in the near future and all of that is designed to help customers in need, during this time," Dodd said.

