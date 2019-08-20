Contaminated soil being removed from St. Charles village office, police station

(8/21/2019) - Environmental cleanup is under way at the St. Charles village offices and police station, where a number of officers believe contamination has caused cancer.

Excavators remove contaminated soil from underneath the parking lot outside the St. Charles village offices and police station.

Legal action over the cancer allegations has been dismissed, but it's possible there could further legal action.

"We are glad to get it behind us," said St. Charles Interim Village Manager Dennis Collison.

The contamination has been an issue for more than two decades, as two underground gasoline storage tanks were removed from the area in 1992. To get at the contaminated soil just outside the St. Charles police station, a good part of the parking lot is being busted up.

"We got contamination in the soil from the fuel tanks, so we are taking the soil and replacing it with good soil," Collison said.

Two years ago, Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel pulled his deputies out of the office, which was being used as a substation, after a deputy was diagnosed with cancer.

Two previous police chiefs in the village also have been treated for cancer.

Current St. Charles officer Benjamin Jaime got cancer, has recovered, but sued the village after he was passed over for the chief's job. He claimed, in part, that he was passed over for the promotion because he voiced concerns over the safety of the building.

A Saginaw County judge dismissed the lawsuit, but Jaime's attorney is appealing that ruling.

Recent environmental tests show air quality inside the police office portion of the building is safe. AKT Peerless is overseeing the soil cleanup.

"We are taking the grossly impacted soil and we are relocating it to a landfill, which is probably in our opinion, the best way of remediating the site," said Karl Primdahl of AKT Peerless.

He said all the contaminated soil should be removed by next week.

"You can see it, you can smell it, we have instruments that can detect it out here in the field," Primdahl said.

It's unclear if there will be further legal action from former or current police officers. Collison said he's glad the cleanup is finally under way.

"Been here for a long time, so it will be gone for once and for all," he said.

The clean-up costs about $158,000. The village got a $50,000 grant, with the village picking up the rest of the bill.