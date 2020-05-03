Contractors preparing to resume work across Michigan Thursday

It's an old saying: there are two seasons in Michigan--winter and construction. Come Thursday, the sounds of construction season will pick back up as the governor gives the green light for workers to return. But, that comes with a few, extra restrictions.

“Hopefully it’ll all be over soon but one day at a time.

A problem with mold left Geralyn Morel’s basement in Reese in rough shape.

“We got it remediated and it’s been like that for a while,” relates Morel. “I would like to get it fixed up so the grand kids can go down there again.”

She picked up the phone and called Cork Pine Builders, had the work scheduled, but as we’ve seen, the coronavirus response had other plans.

“It’s been a little nerve-wracking but we understand too, you know,” says owner Paul Kienitz. “We don’t want to get sick.”

As the governor’s office clears the industry for a return to the job site Thursday…

Kienitz tells ABC 12 he’s booked solid for the next four months.

“I feel pretty optimistic about it,” says Kienitz. “I was worried at first but just this last week... it’s really looking good for us.”

Even though Paul and his crew are picking up their tools again, they’re working under a new normal. Governor Whtimer announced a list of requirements for contractors getting back to work May 7th, including daily health checks and a crew member to oversee precautions in place.

“Actually a guy from True Value called yesterday to set up what we want from the trailers,” relates Kienitz. “A couple gallons of sanitizer and face protection that we’ll stock all three trailers with.”

“It’s been stressful and exciting both,” says Rob Trebtoske, owner of Built by Trebtoske. “Everybody wants to get going on things.”

Trebtoske met ABC 12 in front of a home he finished before the quarantine hit.

“It’s kind of light but at least I have a couple of jobs to start,” explains Trebtoske. “They’re not large homes or they’re not any commercial projects of any sort. I suspect those calls will be coming in.”

Moving forward, he’s worried the backlog of building projects could leave some contractors in the lurch.

“Getting back to work is not a problem, it’s getting things,” says Trebtoske. “All of the zoning and building departments are going to be swamped with people wanting to draw permits, so that’s going to slow down the process. It’s [also] going to go to subcontractors.”

For now, Cork Pine’s focusing on exterior projects, meaning Morel’s basement will again have to wait, but she’s not worried.

“I’m not really frustrated at all because things happen,” relates Morel. “The coronavirus is what we have to deal with and the basement is really secondary to any of that… they’ll get done when it gets done.”