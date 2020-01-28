Controversial plan to close Flint Community Schools buildings on hold

(1/28/2020) - A meeting to decide on a controversial plan to close Flint Community Schools buildings Friday has been canceled so administrators can study alternatives.

Superintendent Derrick Lopez proposed closing four schools last year to save the district $5 million a year. The school board hosted three forums in January about the proposal and received significant opposition.

Board members and parents expressed concerns that closing more schools would drive more families from the district to charter schools or neighboring districts.

Instead of closing schools, the Board of Education issued a statement Tuesday saying administrators have been asked to revisit financial assumptions in a deficit elimination plan and provide alternatives to cut costs.

"This process will take more time than has been allotted for the Board to make an informed decision," the school board's statement says.

The Michigan departments of Treasury and Education are working with Flint Community Schools to pay off a $9 million deficit. A final decision on how to eliminate the deficit has been postponed indefinitely until more information is collected.