Controversy over bridge built on Lobdell Lake

Controversy is bubbling up on a lake in Genesee County. A homeowner has built a giant bridge to connect the mainland to his island on Lobdell Lake.

Neighbors say crews installed the whole bridge Monday. The bridge goes over water some wetlands and blocks off a pathway to the lake.

"I just couldn't believe it," neighbor Colleen Billington said.

"I have not seen a structure like this on an inland lake no," Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Christopher Clampitt said.

People are shocked about a bridge that now connects Turtle Island to Whitehead Drive in Argentine Township.

"They closed this off, and this is a waterway you're supposed to get through," Dennis Wolverton said.

There appears to be a drawbridge to allow boaters to pass by, but that could push people right into some wetlands.

"I believe, so I haven't really seen it up yet," Colleen said

One boater passing by already had some trouble getting through.

"This is narrow in here too. So, you have to get back around to get back out for one thing," Wolverton said.

Clampitt says the homeowner on the island didn't get a permit to put this up. So Clampitt was sent there right away to see if this is legal.

"What the purpose of the structure is and our respective opinions of whether or not state permits are required," Clampitt said.

Brett DeGayner owns the home on the island. He offers the place as a private paradise to yourself on a vacation rental by owner website. What could be an easy way for visitors to get across could cost DeGayner thousands of dollars in fines each day.

"The statue does allow for a fine up to $10,000 a day, but that will be decided by attorneys and judges," Clampitt said.

Clampitt says this could take time to get resolved.

Steve Billington, says while that's going on --this bridge could cost them his view outside his home.

"The boats coming through actually would keep the weeds cleared out. But now they are going to stop the flow of that. You can see in the lake this could cause lily pads growing all the way across," Steve said.

DeGayner was out there speaking with state investigators Tuesday, but he would not comment on the matter to ABC 12.