Convicted 1997 Bonner Park shooter to be re-sentenced under new ruling

(11/27/2019) - It's a case that garnered national attention. The Bonner Park shooting happened 22 years ago in Flint.

In 1997, three kids hopped on a freight train, ending up on Flint's north side.

Tyrone Reyes was convicted in 1998 of the shooting death of 14-year-old Michael Carter.

Carter, along with a teenage boy and girl from Oakland County, hopped off a freight train and met up with Reyes, his older brother and their four friends at Flint's Bonner Park the night of June 18, 1997.

That's where police and prosecutors said the six beat, robbed, sexually assaulted the young girl and then shot the three Oakland county teens.

Reyes was convicted of pulling the trigger each time.

In 1998, a jury found him guilty of all 12 felony charges against him, including 1st degree premeditated murder.

"He coaches me through everything, tells me Momma just take it easy," Marjorie Toins said.

She visits her son at the Muskegon Correctional Facility as often as she can.

The now 39-year-old has been behind bars since he was 16-years-old.

"We have a lot of family support, he has a lot of support out here still," she added.

Their large group showed up to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, advocating for Reyes' release.

His defense attorney is working to get him re-sentenced under the ruling 'Miller v Alabama,' which found it's unconstitutional for a juvenile to be sentenced to mandatory life without parole.

The new sentence is up to the judge. She could stick with his current sentence of life in prison.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said in a statement: "Miller v. Alabama requires that we take another look at cases where juveniles were sentenced to life without parole. The facts of this case indicate a heinous and violent crime committed by the defendant who was convicted by a jury. We believe the sentence of life without the possibility of parole was within the law."

"He's just matured, grew up; and like I said, he talks to all of us about different things to stay out of trouble," Toins said.

Reyes' family believes he's not the person he was when he entered prison and could use his experience to help others outside prison walls.

"Being able to be the example for what those bad decisions and where they could lead them," Reyes' cousin, Nekita Cuba, said.

The hearing was postponed because there was a problem getting Reyes to the courtroom Wednesday.

We'll let you know when it's rescheduled and what decision the Judge makes.